Louisa man charged with Goochland murder from March 2015

A Louisa man was charged Tuesday afternoon for a murder that happened in Goochland back in March 2015.

44-year-old Kevin L. Parrish has been charged with first degree murder of 62-year-old Alvin Lynn Brooking, who was found dead on a kitchen floor in the 3600 block of Whitehall Road near Sandy Hook on March 2.

Parrish is currently held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail on unrelated charges. His first court appearance will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Goochland Circuit Court.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12