Police arrest two men in connection to June shooting

Investigators confirm they have two men in custody in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Kempton Moore.

He was found dead last June on a school playground on 1st Avenue, located on the city's northside.

Right now, 19-year-old Malik D. Mangum, and 19-year-old Raekwon Woolfork are in custody, but police aren't elaborating on charges or a motive.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12