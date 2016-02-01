Police arrest two men in connection to June shooting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police arrest two men in connection to June shooting

Raekwon M. Woolfork (Source: Richmond police)
Malik D. Mangum (Source: Richmond police)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Investigators confirm they have two men in custody in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Kempton Moore.

He was found dead last June on a school playground on 1st Avenue, located on the city's northside.

Right now, 19-year-old Malik D. Mangum, and 19-year-old Raekwon Woolfork are in custody, but police aren't elaborating on charges or a motive.

