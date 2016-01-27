Crews will shut down part of N. Parham to repair water main

Crews will be on scene repairing a water main that will shut down one southbound lane of N. Parham Road, near Interstate 64 in Henrico. Construction is expected to begin at 6 p.m. Both southbound lanes will be closed to traffic around 8 p.m.

The right southbound lane of North Parham is currently closed due to water damage.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities says they anticipate the repairs will be done and the lanes will be reopened by 6 a.m. Thursday. They say they do not expect any disruption to the water damage.

This will impact drivers traveling east on Interstate 64 and getting off at the S. Parham Road exit.

Crews are working with police to post detours, and drivers are urged to drive with caution in the area.

