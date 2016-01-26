Medical examiner releases cause of death for husband of missing Amelia woman

The medical examiner just released the cause of death for the husband of a missing Amelia woman.

Woodell Brooks' death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation, according to autopsy results.

His body was discovered in a house on Poorhouse Road in Amelia County on Thursday. His wife, Olene Brooks, was abducted from the house after several family members were held hostage at gunpoint by 43-year-old Dana Lee William.

The search for Olene and William continues.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12