Virginia Tech football schedule released for the 2016 season

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) just released Virginia Tech's football schedule for the 2016 season. They will be playing 12 regular season games, including six home games.

Virginia Tech home games:

Sept. 3 - Liberty

Sept. 17 - Boston College

Sept. 24 - East Carolina

Oct. 20 (Thursday) - Miami

Nov. 12 - Georgia Tech

Nov. 26 - Virginia

Virginia Tech away games:

Sept. 10 - Tennessee (Battle at Bristol, will be played at the Bristol Motor Speedway)

Oct. 8 - North Carolina

Oct. 15 - Syracuse

Oct. 27 - Pitt

Nov. 5 - Duke

Nov. 19 - Notre Dame

“I can’t wait to lead our team out of the tunnel on Sept. 3, and I know Hokie Nation will be ready, too,” Tech head coach Justin Fuente said in a press release Tuesday. “Our fans should be especially enthused about showcasing Lane Stadium for a Thursday night game, as well as the chance to participate in a historic event like the Battle at Bristol.

“Our guys are working hard in our winter conditioning program right now, and I speak for everybody when I say we’re all excited to get on the practice field this spring. We’re all anxious to compete this fall with the tremendous support of great Virginia Tech fans.”

Fuente joined the Hokies after being the head coach at Memphis, where he guided the Tigers to 19 wins and two bowl appearances over the past two seasons.

The renewal process for the 2015 Virginia Tech season ticket holders and Hokie Club members begins on Feb. 4. Those who renew during Feb. 4 to 18 will receive a $25 rebate per ticket on their $350 season-ticket purchase. The rebate will be issued after Feb. 18.

