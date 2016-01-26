UVA football schedule released for the 2016 season

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) just released UVA's football schedule for the 2016 season. They will be playing 12 regular season games, including six home games.

UVA home games:

Sept. 3 - Richmond

Sept. 24 - Central Michigan

Oct. 15 - Pitt

Oct. 22 - North Carolina

Oct. 29 - Louisville

Nov. 12 - Miami

UVA away games:

Sept. 10 - Oregon

Sept. 17 - Connecticut

Oct. 1 - Duke

Nov. 5 - Wake Forest

Nov. 19 - Georgia Tech

Nov. 26 - Virginia Tech

The Cavaliers will have a bye week on Oct. 8.

During the Richmond game, they will introduce their new head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who has a career record of 99-43 over 11 seasons at Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, Utah. His winning percentage (.697) ranks 10th among all active NCAA FBS coaches with at least 10 years of head coaching experience. He has led BYU to 11 bowl games.

“I am excited about the quality of our schedule and look forward to the opportunities and challenges that the 2016 schedule and competing in the ACC provides,” Mendenhall said in a press release. “The reception my family and staff have received has been nothing short of amazing. I want to thank all of the former UVA players, our fans, the University and Charlottesville community for making us feel so welcome."

“We have a lot of work to do before we start playing games, but the team and our staff are unified and determined to see Virginia football reach its potential. I look forward to partnering with all of our supporters and making Scott Stadium an incredible place to be in the fall.”

