Some roads still not cleared of snow in Central VA

Thousands of people in Richmond are heading back to work and local universities with the main roads clear, and they'll be on the hunt for a parking space despite snow covering much of the side roads and spaces.

The city of Richmond is at its deadline for plowing and treating city roads. However, three days removed from the storm, many of you are not seeing removal of the snow. A press release from the Department of Public Works issued on Monday states that “DPW is working to have all city streets addressed by [Tuesday] evening.”

To clarify, having a street ‘addressed’ means having it in a passable condition for traffic, which could include chemical treatment or plowing to remove snow and ice.

Richmond city crews are working around the clock to make progress, though. City officials now claim the goal is to have city roads passable by the end of [Tuesday’s] shift. That shift ends at 8 o’clock on Wednesday evening.

At this time, more than 50 crews are working around the clock. The A-shift works from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. The B-shift overlaps with a shift from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

State crews are helping out, as well as the city's solid waste department - that's an extra 20 crews on Richmond streets.

An updated release notes that “narrow streets that may not be able to accommodate the snow plows will be treated with chemicals.” Clarifying with the DPW, this means some side streets will not be plowed at all. Instead, the city will rely solely on a chemical treatment and the warmer weather to remove snow and ice.

In addition to narrow streets, challenges facing the crews continue to include abandoned cars. The city urges all neighbors to park off the streets “to provide snow plows more room to operate and to prevent vehicles from being snowed-in.”

Meanwhile in the surrounding counties of Chesterfield and Henrico, crews were busy plowing and treating secondary roads and trouble spots Monday, but many of those spots refroze as temperatures dropped overnight. One of our NBC12 crews went to see how the road conditions in Chesterfield were and got stuck!

On all routes, crews will closely monitor pavement temperatures and treat slick spots near bridges, ramps, overpasses and other raised paving surfaces as necessary.

VDOT offers the following tips for drivers who must travel:

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination

Be aware of potentially icy areas such as bridges, overpasses, hills, ramps and shady spots.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and snowplows.

Do not pass a snowplow unless it is absolutely necessary. Remember, the plow is clearing a path for you.

If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the sole focus has shifted to residential roads.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12