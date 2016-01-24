Gov. McAuliffe announces state government offices closed Monday

Gov. Terry McAuliffe made an announcement Sunday saying the state government will be closed on Monday as crews are continuing to clean up the roads.

He says all interstates were open, and crews are working to clear secondary streets as soon as possible, according to WRC. Gov. McAuliffe told WRC that clearing the snowstorm would cost $2 to $3 million per hour, making it the most expensive snow event in Virginia's history.

The governor is advising everyone to stay off the roads so crews can easily clear the roads.

According to VDOT, there were 1,374 traffic crashes and 1,883 disabled vehicles during the snowstorm.

