Town in Lunenburg Co. issues water notice to residents, schools closed

Residents in the town of Victoria are advised to use boiled tap water or bottled water, as opposed to tap water, as a safety precaution due to a waterline break. As a result, Lunenburg County schools will be closed Thursday.

Officials said in order to repair the break, the elevated water tank valve had to be turned off, resulting in "no water pressure throughout the distribution system."

"Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation, and making ice until further notice," Town of Victoria officials said in a press release. "Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Boiling is the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink. Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water."

Town officials recommend two things you can do if you cannot boil your tap water:

You can use liquid or bleach to disinfect your water. Officials say the bleach should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25 percent. Health officials recommend adding eight drops of bleach to each gallon of water. They say to stir the water and let it stand 30 minutes before using it.

You can also use water purification tablets. Just follow the manufacturer's instructions.

The Town of Victoria says they are working to repair the waterline and will inform residents when boiling water is no longer necessary.

