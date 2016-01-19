Donations continue to pour in after Chesterfield family loses everything in a fire

A funeral will be held for Richard and Margaret Hudson, their daughter Margie Hunt and their great-grandchildren Maddie and Colton, Thursday.

While the survivors prepare to say goodbye, the community is stepping up to do what it can to help.

Winfree Baptist Church has become a d rop off spot for the community. On Tuesday, complete strangers d ropped off clothes, gift cards and even money to help.

One social media site has already raised more than $13,000.

It’s not even Sunday, but people who don’t even attend the church are making their way to Winfree Baptist Church, people like Dorothy Reynolds. “We just all wanted to do something,” Reynolds says as her voice cracks, “I’m sorry I’m tearing up.”

One by one, community members are digging deep to help the family that lost five members, including a 3-year-old and 1-year old, after fire race through their home on Wicklow Lane early Sunday.

“This is terrible because I’ve just felt so sad for the family,” says Sally Ward, who lives nearby.

Since that tragic morning, people like Ward have been donating everything from clothes and shoes to household items.

Pastor David Benjamin says the church has already taken two loads over to family. “It’s been so exciting. People have just really responded to the needs of this family,” he says.

Most people don’t even know the family, but they can imagine their pain. John Hancock says he came by because he knows what it’s like to survive to a fire and wanted to do what he could. “My mother-in-law lost everything she owns, so we know what these families are going through,” he says. “We just had some items we felt like we could donate and wanted to share.”

Pastor Benjamin says they plan on collecting items throughout the week and then meeting with the family to see where to go from there.

Uptown Alley in Chesterfield will be hosting a benefit Sunday from 12 until 3 p.m. to raise money for the family. Katie Hunt, one of the survivors and the children’s mother, worked there.

The funeral is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Victory Tabernacle Church of God, located at 11700 Genito Road in Midlothian.

Click here to donate to the Hudson/Hunt family.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12