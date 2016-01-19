Parts of Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico will close due to water leak

Crews in Henrico will close parts of Mechanicsville Turnpike while they investigate what caused a water leak.

The right and center westbound lanes, near Hussey Lane, will close starting at 4:30 p.m.

However, the left westbound lane and left turn lane at Hussey Lane will stay open.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities say they do not expect any disruption to the water service.

Crews say they anticipate to have repairs done by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

