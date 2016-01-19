Ricky Gray's execution set for March 16

RPS acting superintendent Thomas Kranz says they have taken the two fountains that tested high for lead levels at George Mason and Ginter Park out of service.More >>
RPS acting superintendent Thomas Kranz says they have taken the two fountains that tested high for lead levels at George Mason and Ginter Park out of service.More >>
Sources tell NBC12 that Donnie "Dirt Woman" Corker -- a local icon and legendary activist -- has died.More >>
Sources tell NBC12 that Donnie "Dirt Woman" Corker -- a local icon and legendary activist -- has died.More >>
The roads surrounding the Lee Monument are essentially shut down. Trucks were towing cars from restricted areas after drivers were warned for days of the no parking zones.More >>
The roads surrounding the Lee Monument are essentially shut down. Trucks were towing cars from restricted areas after drivers were warned for days of the no parking zones.More >>
King -- a 6-month-old German Shepherd -- that was part of a long court case was adopted this week from Richmond Animal Care and Control.More >>
King -- a 6-month-old German Shepherd -- that was part of a long court case was adopted this week from Richmond Animal Care and Control.More >>
A huge crowd showed up at Richmond City Hall to encourage leaders to remove the Confederate monuments.More >>
A huge crowd showed up at Richmond City Hall to encourage leaders to remove the Confederate monuments.More >>