Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in Henrico shooting

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Henrico.

It happened at 9:30 p.m. on the 4900 block of Bethlehem Road, near Staples Mill Road and W. Broad Street.

Police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

