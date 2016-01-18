2 arrested, charged following pursuit on Chippenham in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police arrested two people for a police pursuit on Chippenham Parkway Monday afternoon.

Officers say they tried pulling over a car for speeding on Chippenham and Hull St. around 4:38 p.m. The vehicle took off and made it as far as Sheila Lane and Forest Hill Ave. but was eventually pulled over around 4:42 p.m., according to police.

All four people in the car were originally detained, but police released two people.

The driver was charged with felony eluding an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with charges for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

One passenger ran from the scene but didn't make it very far. Police were able to catch up with him, and he is facing felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor charge of eluding an officer.

No one was injured.

