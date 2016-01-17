Deleting iPhone stock apps comes at a hefty price

Good news for iPhone and iPad users, well sort of. You can now delete those pesky stock apps, like Tips, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

Reddit user bfodder says users can download a beta version of the new iOS 9.3 software by using a beta version of Apple's Configurator program used for developers. The catch is that users will have to pay $112 to download the beta version of the program.

Here are some steps you can follow, according to The Telegraph:

Sign up for the iOS beta program. Go to Settings > General > Software Update to download iOS 9.3 beta. Download Apple Configurator 2.2 beta, which costs $112. Users can select an option that says "Do not allow some apps," but users do have to enter commands for the apps they don't want. The full list can be found here.

If you don't want to pay the $112, the easiest thing to do is to put the apps into a folder and ignore them, or you can follow the steps here to make them temporarily disappear.

