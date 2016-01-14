Henrico police: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico police: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe

Antwan Gregory (Source: Henrico police) Antwan Gregory (Source: Henrico police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico police have confirmed that a missing 9-year-old boy was located safely and reunited with his family.

Antwan Gregory was originally reported missing after he was seen walking home from Dumbarton Elementary School.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

