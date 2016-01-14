Police arrest 3 teens in connection to death of Chesterfield convenience store owner

Chesterfield police have arrested three male teens in connection to the murder of convenience store owner Harshad Patel.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the The Marketplace on the 6800 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

The victim, 55-year-old Harshad Patel, was found near the ice cream freezer, towards the front of the store, suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and chest, said the victim's wife. The family said he was lying on the floor for at least 20 minutes before a customer found him. His wife said she came to the store Monday night at about 10:30 to pick up her husband. When she arrived, she saw police everywhere and her husband in the ambulance struggling to breathe.

Patel was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Surveillance cameras at the store captured images of four male suspects. Police were able to identify one of the suspects as 18-year-old Thomas L. Jennings III due to tips from the community. Police say Jennings turned himself into police late Wednesday night. He was arrested and charged with principle in the second degree to murder in the second degree, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in relation to the incident.

He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police have also arrested 19-year-old Trayvon M. Wilhite and a 14-year-old boy.

Wilhite was arrested in Chesterfield on Jan. 12 on unrelated charges. He is in custody and is in the process of being charged in Patel's death. Police say he fired the shot that killed Patel.

Police charged the 14-year-old with principle in the second degree to murder in the second degree, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in relation to the incident. He is currently being processed at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police are still looking for the fourth suspect, who was described as a black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black ski mask.

Anyone with any information on the fourth suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

