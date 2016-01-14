Dinwiddie deputies searching for missing man from group home

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who walked away from a group home in the 6300 block of Church Road in North Dinwiddie.

Deputies say Mark Leonard Sharbono was discovered missing around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. They say he may be wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. He did not have his medication with him.

Anyone with any information on Sarbono's whereabouts should call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office at 469-4550.

