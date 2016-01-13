Henrico police arrest grandson in grandmother's death

Henrico police have arrested a man in connection to his grandmother's death back on Dec. 29.

Officers arrested Ricardo Green in the death of 81-year-old Bertha Bernice Pannell. Her body was found inside a home on the 3900 block of E. Chatham Drive. Police say she suffered obvious signs of trauma. Pannell was covered in blood, according to Shelia Dudley, who claimed she lived in the home with her boyfriend, Green, who is also Pannell's grandson.

Henrico police said Richmond police saw a "vehicle of interest" connected to the suspicious death. Authorities said the vehicle description matched the description officers were given in the "be on the lookout" message. Once the driver saw he was being approached by police, he allegedly sped off, engaging Henrico and Richmond police in a pursuit.

The car crashed on Staples Mill Road, near W. Broad Street, striking a power pole. Our cameras caught the driver being taken to an area hospital in handcuffs. Police said he suffered non-life threatening injuries. Green is still in the hospital, as of Wednesday afternoon.

No other cars were involved in the crash. Henrico police crash investigators are investigating the accident. Staples Mill Road, near W. Broad Street, was closed as crews worked to repair downed power lines.

Green was apprehended after being involved in a car accident on Staples Mill Road and was taken to the hospital for his injuries. When he was released, police charged him with auto theft, eluding police and driving after being declared a habitual offender.

On Jan. 6, he was indicted on one count of first degree murder in the death of Pannell.

