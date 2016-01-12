Man arrested in Richmond after crashing into apartment complex

A man was arrested after a car crashed into the side of an apartment complex in South Richmond.

It happened at The Park at Forest Hill Apartments, located at Forest Hill Ave. and Roanoke St.

The car hit the staging unit, which is a model apartment shown to potential tenants. A man, who lived on the other side, said the accident looked worse than it sounded.

Police have not released the driver's name or the charges he may be facing.

The car has been removed from the scene.

