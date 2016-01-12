Wind gusts knock down several trees in Henrico

There have been several reports of trees and power lines down due to the windy conditions.

Henrico dispatchers say the worst spot is at Patterson Ave. and Glendale Drive, near Forest Avenue, where a tree and a few power lines are down. Police are investigating the area.

There are also reports on the ramp of I-295, near Nuckols Road, and Berkshire Road, near Parham and River roads. Dispatchers say both incidents are not impacting traffic.

Also, Whitaker Woods Road, near Gayton Road, and Stony Creek Drive have also been affected.

Right now, about a couple hundred customers across the region are without power, according to Dominion.

If you see a downed or compromised wire, don't go anywhere near it. Instead, report it to Dominion by calling 1-866-DOM-HELP, or visiting m.dom.com.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12