Arrest made in fatal Dinwiddie homicide, stabbing

One person was killed in connection to a homicide and stabbing in Dinwiddie.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. when officers received a call from the Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg saying a person came into the emergency room with stab wounds.

When officers arrived on scene of the 24000 block of Ridley Road, they found the body of 59-year-old Dwight Carrington Ridley. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond to determine the cause of death.

Deputies say the stabbing victim was released from the hospital.

Dinwiddie Sheriff Dept says there's been an arrest in tonight's homicide and stabbing. Stabbing victim was treated, released. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) January 12, 2016

Investigators have arrested 40-year-old John Darryl Ridley. He was charged with second degree murder and is being held without bond at Meherrin River Regional Jail. He will be arraigned in Dinwiddie Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Jan. 12.

