Missing man's body found in Appomattox River

The Medical Examiner's Office has identified a body found in the Appomattox River is that of a man missing since New Year's Day.

Matthew Robert Nichols was heading to the river to go fishing before he went missing. The 58-year-old was last seen at the Wawa on the Boulevard in Colonial Heights around 10:30 a.m. Colonial Heights police pulled the body from the river on Thursday.

Family members say the received confirmation on Friday, but haven't been told how Nichols died.

