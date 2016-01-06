Macy's to close stores at Va. Center Commons, Regency Square

Macy's announced Wednesday they are closing down 36 stores across the country, including three stores in the Richmond area.

The Macy's at Virginia Center Commons and the two at Regency Square will be closing in the spring. The final sale will start on Monday, Jan. 11 and will run from eight to 12 weeks. The closure will affect 216 store associates in the Richmond area.

Macy's chairman and CEO Terry J. Lundgren says they will be closing the stores to make adjustments in order "to become more efficient and productive" in their operations, following disappointing sales and earnings performance in 2015.

Macy's will still be open at Chesterfield Towne Center, Short Pump Town Center and Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights.

