Richmond official accused of working on Mayor's church while on City time

Richmond's Public Works Director, Emmanuel O. Adediran, spent several hours during the City’s workday helping on a project at Mayor Dwight Jones' church, according to a report from the City's Auditor.

Adediran was serving as Interim Director with the Department of Public Works for the City of Richmond, but the Auditor found he spent work hours related to the construction of First Baptist Church, located on Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield. Mayor Jones serves as Senior Pastor at the church. Adediran has since been named permanently as Public Works Director.

Auditor Umesh Dalal detailed the alleged abuse in a letter sent to Richmond Chief Administrative Officer Selena Cuffee-Glenn dated Tuesday.

Dalal was working on a complaint saying Adediran "served in the capacity of Project Manager" for the construction of the church's Chesterfield location during the City workday. While the investigator couldn't verify if Adediran visited the construction site or attended project related meetings during business hours, the review did find he spent at least 38 hours over 18 months in church-related conference calls and used the City's email systems for "limited communications" about the church's construction.

When interviewed, Adediran said he volunteers at the church, serves as an assistant pastor and provides guidance for the church construction project. He also said he typically spends well in excess of 40 hours a week conducting City business. Another pastor at the church, Derick Jones, is the mayor's son and is a school board member for Richmond public schools

Cuffee-Glenn issued a statement saying Adediran will now have to surrender 38 hours of vacation leave to make up for the lost time:

“This worker has assured the City that he only used personal time for matters unrelated to city business. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Mayor has instructed me to take appropriate action in an effort to remove any concern. The employee has been directed to relinquish 38 hours of accrued vacation leave. All parties are in agreement with this action.”

City records showed Adediran has been a city employee for 18 years, formerly working as the Deputy Director of General Services for the Department of Public Works.

The position of Public Works Director has been plagued with problems in the past. Early in 2014, the former director of the department was put on a 30 day suspension without pay, resigning the next summer. A copy of his offer letter showed the director made a base salary of $137,000 when he signed on in 2011.

