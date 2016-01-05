800 customers without power in Chesterfield, due to pole on fire

About 800 people are without power in Chesterfield, due to a pole catching on fire. Initially, 1,200 customers lost power at one point.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Hull Street Road, near Bailey Bridge Road.

Crews were dispatched to put the fire out. Dominion says the power should be back on by midnight. They are currently working to reconstruct the top of the pole.

