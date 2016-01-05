Ship from 1700s discovered on hotel construction site in Alexandria

Several people gathered in Alexandria Tuesday, after a part of a ship's hull from the 1700s was discovered during the construction of a new hotel.

Archaeologists believe it may have been a military ship made between 1775 and 1798. It was found on the same site where workers discovered the foundation of a warehouse dating back to 1755 that is believed to be the city's first public building, according to The Washington Post.

Dan Baicy, field director for Thunderbird Archeology, says the the ship didn't decay because of where it was buried, keeping air from reaching the ship.

Hotel Indigo will be built on the site.

