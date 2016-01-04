Man suffering life-threatening injuries in South Richmond shooting

Richmond police are on scene of a shooting in the city's south side.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they found a man who they say had been shot at least once. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12