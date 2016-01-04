TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle overturns on Temple Ave. - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle overturns on Temple Ave.

800 block of Temple Ave. (Source: Joe Boisseau) 800 block of Temple Ave. (Source: Joe Boisseau)
800 block of Temple Ave. (Source: Joe Boisseau) 800 block of Temple Ave. (Source: Joe Boisseau)
800 block of Temple Ave. (Source: Joe Boisseau) 800 block of Temple Ave. (Source: Joe Boisseau)
800 block of Temple Ave. (Source: Google Maps) 800 block of Temple Ave. (Source: Google Maps)
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) -

Police and fire crews are reporting that a vehicle overturned in the 800 block of Temple Ave., near Interstate 95.

Two people were involved in the accident. One was taken to VCU Medical Center and is in stable condition. The other patient was treated at the scene.

Crews have cleared the scene.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly