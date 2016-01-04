Chesterfield police charge officer-involved shooting suspect with attempted murder

Chesterfield police have charged a man related to an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Chad Mrotek was charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted capital murder of a police officer and use of threatening or indecent language over the public airways in relation to the incident.

Mrotek was renting a home along Cogbill Road, but after many problems, the property owner said he was being evicted. That’s when the 30-year-old allegedly became enraged and went after Virginia Wallace. "He said, 'You don't want to mess me with me. I'll kill you and your family,'” said Wallace.

Wallace said she's lucky to be alive after Mrotek busted down her door on Rycliff Ave. Sunday morning, she said, with the intent to kill her. "The door kicked in, and I jumped back,” she said. “He had a knife.”

Blood was still left behind on her door and the carpet where Mrotek fell after an officer rushed in and shot him just as Wallace says he was about to attack her with a knife, but instead, charged at the officer. “After the officer shot him, he took the knife he was holding and stabbed himself in the stomach,” said Wallace.

Wallace said she met Mrotek about a year ago when he arrived from Wisconsin, looking for a place to stay. Her elderly mother had just moved in with her, so Wallace rented out her old home on Cogbill Road. But she said Mrotek came with a lot of problems and finally went to kick him out early Sunday morning. "He apparently demolished the house. He put holes in the walls, pulled the ceiling lights out,” said Mrotek.

A short time later, she said he called her up with a chilling threat. "He said you better have your gun ready because I'm coming,” said Wallace.

Wallace saw his car pull up outside around 7:30 a.m. and called police. "I was on the phone. I said, 'Hurry, hurry, hurry,” said Wallace. She said officers arrived just in time. "If it wasn't for the police officer and God, I have to give credit to God and his angels, you know watching over me. I would have been dead,” said Wallace.

Mrotek was taken to VCU Medica Center with non-life threatening injuries. He is still in police custody at VCU Medical Center.

A court date is pending, and police have not release his mug shot.

Wallace was not injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

Police are still investigating. Authorities said the officer who fired the shot has been placed on an administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

If you would like to help Virginia Wallace, you can click here to her GoFundMe page.

