Police ID man killed in Midlothian Turnpike shooting Sunday morning

Richmond police have identified the victim who was killed in the Midlothian Turnpike shooting overnight Sunday.

Just after 2:15 a.m., officers say they found a man, 36-year-old Quincey Broadnax, in the backyard of an apartment complex in the 3800 block suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

