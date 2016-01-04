Police ID man killed in South Richmond shooting

Richmond police have released the identity of a man who died in South Richmond Sunday.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Chateau Drive just after 10 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found 34-year-old Eugene Edmond, Jr. in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of his death.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12