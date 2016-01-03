Toll increase for Pocahontas Parkway go into effect Monday

Expect to pay more on the Pocahontas Parkway.

Starting Monday, tolls are increasing to $4 at the main plaza. Multi-axle vehicles will pay one dollar more per axle at the main plaza, with the maximum toll of $8 for six axles or more. At the secondary toll points, the cost is $2.25, no matter the number of axles. The toll increase was approved by the Virginia Department of Transportation back in 2006.

The money will go towards operating, maintaining and financing the road. The parkway will undergo a major resurfacing project, which is expected to start later this year and finish next year. Pocahontas Parkway does not receive any state or federal funding. Instead, maintenance and operation costs are solely dependent on toll revenues.

In a press release, Pocahontas Parkway Operations, LLC pointed out “those traveling on Pocahontas Parkway pay either the main plaza price or the lower price at a ramp toll point, but never both during a single trip. The price paid depends on the individual trip, with the higher price charged to customers who pass through the main plaza and cross the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge over the James River, and the lower price charged to customers who do not pass through the main plaza on a trip between a ramp toll point and Interstate 295.”

The tolls were last raised in 2013, with a top price of $3.25 at the main plaza and $1.50 at the secondary toll points.

