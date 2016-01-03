Man involved in police standoff in Charlottesville finally surrenders

A man who gained brief celebrity status on Comedy Central and BuzzFeed is accused of starting a standoff in Charlottesville. 25-year-old Bryan Silva is now behind bars.

Charlottesville police responded to a report of a man barricaded inside a home on the 2500 block of Jefferson Park Ave. just before noon on Sunday, according to WVIR. However, it started with a phone call to police made early Sunday morning.

"We got a call here this morning, shortly after 6 o’clock, for a disturbance, it was a domestic disturbance. A female said she was threatened with a firearm," Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo told WVIR. According to investigators, the call came from a neighbor, after Silva's 17-year-old girlfriend escaped from the house and called for help. Police said Silva threatened her with a gun and threatened to shoot police.

Police told our Charlottesville affiliate that Silva was alone in the house. They said the incident was related to a situation that happened overnight. Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo said Silva was believed to be armed.

Longo: suspect was believed to be armed in home and emotional prompting police concerns. No official ID on suspect pic.twitter.com/AsFEQVcWLP — NBC29 (@NBC29) January 3, 2016

Streets surrounding the house were blocked off. “Obviously it's a tactical situation, we have a pretty large perimeter set up. It’s a residential community, a beautiful day. There were a number of churches that were letting out,” Chief Longo told WVIR.

Silva posted profanity-laden videos of him drinking vodka and dancing to his Facebook page while a SWAT team surrounded the home, as well as a screenshot of a conversation where he said, "She betrayed me."

He surrendered to police around 3 p.m. after police launched chemical irritant into the home, according to WVIR.

In 2014, BuzzFeed posted an article about the suspect, after he gained 400,000 followers on Vine for Making Weird Gun Noises. He went on Comedy Central's Tosh.0 to talk about it.

He was charged with abduction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, awaiting a bond hearing Monday. He is also scheduled to go on trial on March 3. According to court records, he was arrested in March 2015 for charges of destruction of property and marijuana possession.

Copyright 2016 WWBT/WVIR. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12