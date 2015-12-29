Oregon bakery charged with $135,000 for refusing to serve same-sex couples

The co-owners of an Oregon bakery that refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple paid $136,927.07, which includes interest, in damages for refusing to do so, according to FOX News.

Aaron and Melissa Klein refused to bake a cake for Laurel and Rachel Bowman-Cryer back in 2013, due to their religious beliefs. The couple, along with one of the parents, came into the shop in January of that year for a cake tasting. However Aaron told the women the bakery didn't make cakes for same-sex weddings. The women filed complaints with the state of Oregon.

The damages were awarded back in July. The labor commissioner says the owners violated the women's civil rights by discriminating on the basis of their sexual orientation. FOX News reports they were also slapped with a gag order that prevented them from speaking publicly about their refusal to participate in or bake wedding cakes for same-sex couples.

After several months of not paying, they dropped off a check to the Bureau of Labor and Industries.

