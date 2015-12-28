17-year-old shot in Richmond, listed in stable condition - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

17-year-old shot in Richmond, listed in stable condition

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Northside Avenue in Richmond, where they say a 17-year-old boy was shot.

The call came in at 4:34 p.m.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

