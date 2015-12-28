Driver charged, arrested in East Henrico crash

Henrico police have arrested a person in the two-vehicle crash in the East End that injured seven people, including three children.

Police arrested Iman Robinson for reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while having a suspended license.

Officers tells us around 11:47 a.m. Monday, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Alma and East Laburnum avenues. Police say an Infiniti, driven by Robinson, was heading westbound on Alma Avenue, attempting to cross over Laburnum. Robinson then stopped at the stop sign, started to cross over Laburnum and hit a Ford SUV that was traveling south on Laburnum. The impact caused the SUV to run off the road, hitting a GRTC bus stop bench and shelter.

VCU Medical Center says it received four adults, including one driver, and three children for treatment. Police say two people are in critical condition, including one child, while five others are in stable condition. Their identities have not been released at this time. Eight people total were involved in the accident, but two people, including the driver of the Ford SUV, were not taken to the hospital.

GRTC says the bus stop shelter is damaged. The bus stop is back operation, but GRTC says they will not rebuild the bus stop until they get approval from Henrico County.

Neither alcohol nor speed were factors of the crash.

Robinson was released on a summons.

