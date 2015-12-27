Chesterfield Police: 1 man dead in fatal motorcycle crash

Chesterfield police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 8000 block of Reedy Branch Road around 2:40 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist was heading east on Reedy Branch Road when it ran off the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police will release the victim's identity after they notify his family.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12