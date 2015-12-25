UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe in Richmond

By Megan Woo
Updated by Geneva Smith, Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police now tell us a missing teen has been found safe.

14-year-old Tionna Hill was found safe around 1 p.m. Saturday.

We first reported she was last seen Christmas Eve at a 7-Eleven on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield, but then she was later spotted at Pine Camp Recreational Center on Old Brook Road in Richmond. No word where she was eventually located, but we do know she is with officers now.

