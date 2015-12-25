Richmond Police: 70 year old man hit and killed on Jeff Davis Highway

The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a 70 year old man is hit and killed walking on the Southside.

Police tell us around 7:48 p.m. Friday, a police officer was flagged down in the 3000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway near Terminal Avenue by bystanders who said a person had been struck by a vehicle.

They say Bernard Gusti was attempting to cross Jefferson Davis Highway when he was hit by a 2006 Nissan Altima traveling southbound, causing him to fall to the ground. Investigators say Gusti was then hit by a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the RPD Crash Team responded to the scene where they interviewed the drivers and witnesses and took measurements. No charges are pending at this time, but the incident remains under investigation, and officers are consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Sergeant Scott Jones at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

