Henrico woman reported missing since Christmas Eve

Henrico police are looking for a woman who has been missing since Thursday afternoon, according to her family.

Police say 48-year-old Bonnie Denise Bates could be driving a 2006 gray Mazda with the license plate YEE-8438 and was last seen in Henrico.

She is described as 5'5" and weighs 118 pounds.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should cal 501-5000.

