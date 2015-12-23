Chester man posing for social media, hoping someone will hire him

Meet Mike. He is usually hanging around the on and off ramps of Interstate 95 at Willis Road in Chester, but he's not asking for a handout. Instead, he's hoping someone will hire him.

He's a union trained Mason with several years of experience in other trades, mainly involving residential construction. Our very own Curt Autry took to Facebook trying to help Mike find a job.

A few viewers were touched by Curt's Facebook post and decided to interview him to get to know him more.

If you know someone who is hiring, you know where to find him.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12