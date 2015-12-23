Police ID man who died in I-95 crash in Richmond

Virginia State Police have identified the man who died in a crash on the ramp from Interstate 95 North to Maury Street.

Police say Edward L. Hickman, 53, of Henrico, was killed in the crash. They say he was heading north on Interstate 95 when he ran off the road and hit a light pole. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

The scene was cleared around 9 p.m., and the ramp to Maury Street is back open. The ramp was closed for about three hours.

