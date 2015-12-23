TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open on I-64 W in New Kent - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open on I-64 W in New Kent

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) -

All lanes are back open on Interstate 64 in New Kent.

The left lane was closed earlier near mile marker 211, Talleysville, due to a crash, according to VDOT

There is a two mile backup.

