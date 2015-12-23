Richmond Nativity Pageant canceled due to rain

The director of the Richmond Nativity Pageant canceled Wednesday's performance due to rain.

The organization posted a message on Facebook saying, "It is with a very heavy heart that we must cancel the pageant this year. We cannot jeopardize the safety of our cast and crew and those loyal attendees. Please join us next year. Merry Christmas!"

