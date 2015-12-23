TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads closed throughout the Richmond area due to flooding

Expect potential delays if you're driving through the area. Several roads are closed due to flooding.

Both the northbound lanes and southbound lanes on Woods Edge Road near the Ruffin Mill Road intersection in Chesterfield are closed, according to VDOT.

There was also major flooding on The Boulevard in Richmond, near The Diamond.

The intersection of Reedy Branch and Woodpecker Road is also closed, along with the 5700 block of Hickory Road.

Also, White Oak Road and Hurop Road are closed in Sandston.

The intersection of Wheelers Pond Road and Wilkinson Road in Dinwiddie is also closed due to flooding.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12