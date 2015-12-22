2 men responsible for Zyon Thompson's murder found guilty

Two people responsible in the murder of 3-year-old Zyon Thomson took plea deals in court Tuesday.

Clarence Raiford Jr. took an Alford Plea deal, which means he does not admit guilt but agrees there is enough evidence to convict him. He was found guilty for child abuse and conspiracy child abuse.

William Moore plead guilty to two charges of child abuse, conspiracy to commit child abuse and cruelty injuring a child.

Court records showed Zyon was forced to eat crab seasoning and used an albuterol inhaler to help. However, Clarence took Zyon to the hospital when he found him not breathing the next morning.

When the child was examined, doctors found "bruising, abrasions, and swelling on the front and back" of his body from his head to his knees, according to court documents. The wounds were in various states of healing and doctors say they did not appear normal or part of an isolated event. A CT scan found injury to half of his brain.

Zyon's mom told police that Clarence and his wife, Alexis, were watching Zyon. Alexis told the boy's mother earlier in April Zyon and other 3-year-olds put bleach in a tub and were found sitting in it. Zyon's mother noticed redness on his bottom that evening. Alexis also told officers Zyon jumped off bed and hit head on a chest of drawers, according to the court papers.

Officers searched the Oakleys Lane home and attached storage structures for evidence to support a charge of child abuse and malicious wounding. They were looking for crabs, crab seasoning, albuterol, bleach, clothing and any related evidence and seized orange food seasoning, five bloody diaper, an empty bleach container, a cat o' nine tails whip, Benadryl, a rectal gel applicator and plastic containers of budesonide inhalation suspension medicine, which is used to treat asthma.

Clarence will be sentenced on March 29, 2016, and Moore will be sentenced on April 21, 2016.

Alexis Raiford, the third suspect in the case, is still scheduled for a trial on Feb. 8, 2016.

