Gov. McAuliffe denies transfer request for convicted murderer

Governor McAuliffe denied Jens Soering's transfer request to serve his two life sentences in Germany on Tuesday.

The governor and his team reviewed Soering's request and determined his trial and conviction were "in accordance with Virginia law," according to Governor McAuliffe's Office.

Soering, who is the son of German diplomat, is serving two life terms for the 1985 slayings of his ex-girlfriend's parents.

