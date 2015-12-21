Wisconsin husband posts wife's last words to Facebook

A Wisconsin husband posted a letter of his wife's last words to Facebook, and the post has been shared nearly 70,000 times.

36-year-old Heather McManamy died of breast cancer Tuesday, and her husband Jeff posted the letter to Facebook, which starts off with, "So…I have some good news and some bad news. The bad news is, apparently, I’m dead."

The letter goes on with Heather thanking her doctors and that she has lived a happy, joyful life. "It sucks beyond words, but I’m just so damn glad I lived a life so full of love, joy and amazing friends. I am lucky to honestly say that I have zero regrets and I spent every ounce of energy I had living life to the fullest. I love you all and thank you for this awesome life."

Heather was the mother of a young daughter and lived in McFarland, WI. She was a former research specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to her Facebook page.

