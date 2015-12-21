Scene now clear after suspicious package reported at the General - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Scene now clear after suspicious package reported at the General Assembly Building

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The scene is now clear after the Richmond Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team investigated a suspicious package at the General Assembly Building.

Earlier, they asked everyone to avoid the area at 201 North 9th Street & the Darden Garden Entrance to the General Assembly Building.

Investigators have not said what was in the package.

